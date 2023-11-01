Clarksville Police Department have arrested Wanted Person Cordero Quarles

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives located Cordero Quarles yesterday afternoon at a residence on Seventh Street and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is currently on a “Hold without Bond” order from the courts.

On May 5th, an Escape Warrant was taken out on Quarles because he failed to return to the Montgomery County Jail after not reporting to the rehabilitation facility.

At 2:26pm on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Cordero Quarles approached his ex-girlfriend while she sat in her vehicle in Summit Heights. He kicked out the passenger side window of her vehicle, took the car keys, went around the vehicle, dragged the victim out of the driver’s seat, and drove off.

The ex-girlfriend received minor injuries during the altercation.

As Quarles was fleeing the area, he sideswiped a motorist who was passing by at that time. The 71-year-old driver was not injured but did have damage to her vehicle.

Quarles has been charged with multiple felonies in the past. Clarksville Police have now charged him with reckless driving and carjacking, with other charges pending.

No other information is available for release at this time.