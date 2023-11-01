Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Crash with Fatality on Memorial Drive at Richaven Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Richaven Road early this Wednesday morning. CPD received a 911 call from a citizen at approximately 2:37am stating that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and FACT investigators went to investigate the crash. Vehicle debris and a portion of the tree were in the roadway, causing Memorial Drive to be blocked entirely at that intersection.

It was unknown how long the roadway would be shut down, and motorists were advised to find an alternate route until it could be opened back up.

The roadway was back open around 9:20am and the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Zachary Tablack of Palmyra. The next of kin notifications have been made, and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Investigator Creighton with the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with him at 931.648-0656 ext. 5367.