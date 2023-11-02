Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Antwain Boyd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Antwain Boyd.

He was reported as a runaway on October 9th and was located on October 19th and transported to a juvenile detention facility at that time.

He was allowed to return home, under house arrest, and on October 28th, around 12:00pm, he ran away again from his residence on Mills Drive.

Antwain is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.