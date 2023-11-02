Fort Campbell’s Mahaffey Middle School Sparks Energy Awareness in Students with Hands-On Learning Event

Fort Campbell, KY – Mahaffey Middle School became the epicenter of an energy awareness event when students were given a hands-on learning opportunity, on October 19th, 2023, to explore energy conservation.

“October is National Energy Awareness Month, to raise awareness about energy conservation and water preservation,” said Mir Khan, an energy engineer with the Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works (DPW). “It’s important to educate our students about energy awareness and how they can contribute to our efforts, what to look for, and how they can assist their parents in reducing their energy bill. It’s vital for the next generation to understand their contribution.”

Khan coordinated the education collaboration partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Kentucky Science Center, the Department of Defense Education Activity Schools, and Fort Campbell’s DPW in a shared mission to spread energy awareness to students.

The assembly kicked off with a contest between Captain Current and The Electricity Vampires, brought to life through an electrifying science show presented by the Kentucky Science Center. The presentation entertained students while conveying the importance of energy conservation.

“Electricity is a resource that powers our homes, schools, and everyday lives,” Justin Magaw, with the Kentucky Science Center explained, “Our mission is to make learning entertaining, engaging, and educational at the same time. It’s important for kids to understand where energy comes from and how they can be more responsible in conserving it.”

Following the presentation, the gymnasium was transformed into an interactive learning space with multiple stations designed to engage and educate students on various aspects of energy, energy conservation, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and potential careers in the field of energy. The stations provided a hands-on experience, allowing students to immerse themselves in the realm of energy and explore various energy-related career opportunities.

“One of the significant aspects we’re showcasing today is the operation of the energy systems and the various job opportunities available. We have equipment for linemen and electricians on display,” said Brent Powell with the Tennessee Valley Authority. “Early education in STEM is crucial for sparking interest in the utility industry. Our goal is to educate young minds at an early stage, ignite their passion for STEM disciplines, and ideally have these individuals as valuable members of our workforce in the future.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority also delivered a captivating presentation and offered interactive stations to actively engage the students’ minds.

“Our kids are just embedded in science today, and it’s super exciting,” exclaimed Alissa Richards, Principal of Mahaffey Middle School. “We always look forward to new ways that we can incorporate new partnerships to give our teachers the most resources possible. Anytime we can get that experience out there for students, it gets them excited. This is what school is about. It’s more than just a textbook and learning. It’s about having these real-world hands-on experiences to get them pumped up about what’s going on in our world.”