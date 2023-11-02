41.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 2, 2023
HomeEventsKato the Medium: Bridging the Worlds at Roxy Regional Theatre – A...
Events

Kato the Medium: Bridging the Worlds at Roxy Regional Theatre – A Night of Spiritual Connections

News Staff
By News Staff
Kato the Medium to visit the Roxy Regional Theatre on November 10
Kato the Medium to visit the Roxy Regional Theatre on November 10th.

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Experience Kato the Medium as she reconnects the city of Clarksville with the spirits of their loved ones during a special visit to the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, November 10th, at 7:00pm.

An internationally popular psychic medium with an incredible ability to communicate with spirits, this rising entertainer promises an emotional night filled with unforgettable messages and moments that will last a lifetime.

There will be full media coverage at this event, so audience members should plan to be on camera.  Admission includes access to the show, access to the meet-and-greet after the performance, a light snack and beverages, as well as an entry into the free reading giveaway to be announced at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $55.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the event).  

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
Chart-Topping Country Stars: The Frontmen of Country Live in Clarksville, Hosted by Visit Clarksville
Next article
Austin Peay State University’s STEM Scholars Program: Nurturing Early Research and Real-World Experience
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online