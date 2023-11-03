49.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 3, 2023
Apply Now for the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market Before the Deadline on November 8th

Applications close November 8th, 2023

Clarksville Downtown Market. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Clarksville Downtown MarketClarksville, TN – In response to the overwhelming success of the 2023 market season, applications to be part of the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market are being accepted earlier than ever before. Anyone interested in applying can do so now through November 8th, 2023.

Applications are being accepted earlier this year to allow farmers and vendors the extra time to prepare for the upcoming market season.

The 2023 market season was nothing short of phenomenal, with each market day drawing over 3,000 enthusiastic customers and exceeding over $700,000 in sales for the season. This total is gross sales that go directly to the Clarksville Downtown Market vendors. 

This exceptional success underscores the market’s pivotal role in our community’s economic growth. It provides a platform for vendors to engage and share their diverse range of products with the local community.

Applications for the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market close November 8th, 2023. The urgency of this deadline emphasizes the limited time available to secure your spot in this award-winning market. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a thriving community hub and contribute to our shared success.

To apply, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/302/Clarksville-Downtown-Market.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

