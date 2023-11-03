Apply Now for the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market Before the Deadline on November 8th

Clarksville, TN – In response to the overwhelming success of the 2023 market season, applications to be part of the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market are being accepted earlier than ever before. Anyone interested in applying can do so now through November 8th, 2023.

Applications are being accepted earlier this year to allow farmers and vendors the extra time to prepare for the upcoming market season.

The 2023 market season was nothing short of phenomenal, with each market day drawing over 3,000 enthusiastic customers and exceeding over $700,000 in sales for the season. This total is gross sales that go directly to the Clarksville Downtown Market vendors.

This exceptional success underscores the market’s pivotal role in our community’s economic growth. It provides a platform for vendors to engage and share their diverse range of products with the local community.

Applications for the 2024 Clarksville Downtown Market close November 8th, 2023. The urgency of this deadline emphasizes the limited time available to secure your spot in this award-winning market. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a thriving community hub and contribute to our shared success.

To apply, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/302/Clarksville-Downtown-Market.

