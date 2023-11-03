Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 3rd-6th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the week winds down and the weekend beckons, Clarksville and Montgomery County are poised to enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather.

Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to around 41°F. A gentle south wind at approximately 5 mph will keep the evening cool.

Looking ahead to Saturday, residents can expect mostly sunny conditions. Daytime highs should reach around 67°F, and a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a gentle breeze throughout the day. As Saturday transitions into Saturday night, skies will turn mostly cloudy, and the mercury will drop to approximately 44°F. The west wind, initially at around 5 mph, will become calm in the evening.

Sunday is forecast to bring sunny skies with a high near 68°F. Light winds will make it a pleasant day for outdoor activities, with the wind shifting from calm in the morning to a gentle northwest breeze of about 5 mph later in the day. Sunday night should be mostly clear, and temperatures are expected to settle around 47°F. An east wind of around 5 mph will shift to the south after midnight.

Moving into the beginning of the workweek, Monday looks to maintain the pleasant weather trend. Mostly sunny conditions are predicted, with a high near 73°F. A southwest wind is expected to pick up, blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph.

Monday night, the chances of precipitation rise to 20 percent after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 57°F. A southwest wind will continue to blow at 10 to 15 mph, creating slightly breezy conditions during the night.

As we transition from October to November, this weekend appears to be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family, while early next week brings breezier conditions, which could be a harbinger of the changing season. Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for updates, and enjoy the great weather this weekend!