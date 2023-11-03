Clarksville Soccer Club’s Queen City Cup Recognized as 2023 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Soccer Club’s Spring Queen City Cup was recognized as a mid-size market “2023 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” by Sports Destinations Management. In 2023, the spring soccer tournament garnered 4,524 room nights from thousands of visitors for a community economic impact of $4.29 million.

The Queen City Cup is hosted each fall and spring by The Clarksville Soccer Club on fields across Montgomery County. The Spring 2023 tournament saw the participation of 163 teams from across Tennessee and several surrounding states, while the Fall 2023 tournament saw a record-setting fall tournament participation of 157 teams.

“Clarksville is a prime destination for amateur athletic events of all types,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Jerry Allbert. “Our variety of well-maintained facilities, hundreds of engaged volunteers, and central location are a few reasons people all over the region enjoy traveling to Clarksville-Montgomery County for tournaments.”

Sports Destination Management is the sports tourism market’s leading publication, with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors. Combined, the 2023 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism are responsible for contributing over $932 million to the national economy over the past year.

All winners have been recognized in a special feature published in the November/December 2023 issue of Sports Destination Management. The article can be found on www.sportsdestinations.com

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.