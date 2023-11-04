American Red Cross Honors Veterans Embodying Clara Barton’s Service Legacy on Veterans Day

Nashville, TN – This Veterans Day, November 11th, 2023, the American Red Cross recognizes veterans who continue their service in local communities nationwide. Veterans who step up to serve their communities through the Red Cross remind us of our founder, Clara Barton.

For more than 140 years, the American Red Cross has served military members, veterans and their families. Throughout the many decades, veterans have stepped up to support their communities after their active-duty service ends by volunteering with the Red Cross.

From the front lines of disaster recovery to service in the Veterans Administration (VA) and military hospitals across the nation and around the world, their impact is integral to the Red Cross mission.

Retired Air Force Nurse Seeks Service After Service

After serving 30 years in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps, Patricia “Pat” Chappell isn’t done. Her gifts of time and talent continue to serve others for more than 18 years with the Red Cross.

“They call her the ‘Angel of the battlefield,’” Pat speaks of her commitment to the Red Cross that began with admiration for Clara Barton. “Since I am retired Air Force and a Nurse, Clara Barton and her contribution to the soldiers, and eventually to all of humanity, are of special significance to me.”

Much like Clara Barton, when Pat sees suffering, she’s moved to act. Since 2005, Patricia has deployed to 37 Disaster Relief Operations, working tirelessly to build the capacity of Disaster Health Services.

“I deploy to disasters because that’s where the most need is,” said Pat on her calling to serve others in need. “It’s very important that you’re face to face with people impacted by a disaster.”

As disasters roil communities across the country, veterans like Pat are donning the Red Cross vest and lending a hand to those in need in their local communities. At military bases and in local neighborhoods, veterans are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood and help give the critical gift of life.



Whether teaching lifesaving skills or giving back to their own by volunteering to assist fellow veterans, they make an impact through the teamwork and dedication that served them well during military service.

The Heart Of Our Workforce

Over 20,000 Red Cross volunteers are veterans. Veterans hold many positions at the Red Cross, from nurses to logisticians, emergency management experts, project managers, and preparedness experts, as well as a number of veterans in leadership roles at local Red Cross chapters across the country.

Give The Give of Time

Join the Hero Care Network as a volunteer caseworker and help provide the critical link for military members, veterans and their families during emergency situations.

To learn more about how you can give back to your community this Veterans Day, visit redcross.org/HeroCareVolunteer.

