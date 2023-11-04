Clarksville Academy Embarks on a Promising Future with New Academic Building Groundbreaking

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy, a Pre-K through twelfth-grade independent college preparatory school located in Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, broke ground on a new sixteen-classroom academic building yesterday.

On a frigid morning in early November, over six hundred students and guests gathered to watch this momentous event that will allow Clarksville Academy to exceed educational expectations as the oldest premier independent school in Montgomery County.

Jennifer Hinote, Head of School, commented, “This is a historic day for our school! When I arrived six years ago, the administrative team and I sat down and created a strategic plan. This building was part of that plan and something we knew we needed in order to continue to lead, guide, and teach students in this community. It is unbelievable to see it begin today! This is just the beginning!”

During the spring of 2022, the Building and Grounds Committee met and determined that in order to continue to grow our offerings, we needed more physical space. Anchored by a shared purpose and a clear vision, Clarksville Academy exudes positive momentum.

While discussing alternative routes for making new spaces work, expansion by constructing a new building was the clear option to move forward. After this decision was made, the Administrative team began extensive planning, knowing we needed to make this happen as soon as possible.

The “Building Beyond, Our Future, Your Legacy,” began in the spring of 2023. After securing the lead donation of $1 million from Cathi and Joe Maynard, other donors joined our vision.

The building will be located on the corner of North Second Street and Anderson Drive, where the former Pre-K houses stood. During her ceremony comments, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Suzanne Norman, stated.

“This is an exciting but bittersweet day for our community and my family, as both my boys attended Pre-K and Kindergarten on this very spot. Although we are sad to see those spaces go, we are excited about the future of Clarksville Academy,” said Norman.

Clarksville Academy has a robust enrollment of 559 students. The average graduating class size is 45, and last year’s class of 2023 secured over $8.1 million in scholarship dollars. Clarksville Academy offers over twenty-five athletic teams, twenty clubs, and civic organizations and boasts a unique Winterim program for Upper School students.

There will be an Open House on November 15th, 2023, from 3:30pm-5:30pm for anyone interested in touring the campus and viewing any of the three divisions.

To learn more about “Building Beyond” or Clarksville Academy, visit www.clarksvilleacademy.com