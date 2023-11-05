Austin Peay State University to Host Mass Swearing-In Ceremony During Basketball Doubleheader

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics will host a swearing-in ceremony for recruits from all branches of the United States Military between the APSU men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on November 6th, 2023, at F&M Bank Arena.

“We are privileged to host a swearing-in ceremony at F&M Bank Arena next week for these deserving recruits that will take the next step in their careers towards serving our country,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Austin Peay State University has always held a strong relationship with Fort Campbell and our local military members, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen that bond both in the ceremony on Monday and moving forward.”

The ceremony will take place on Gary Mathews Court following the conclusion of the women’s basketball team’s 5:30pm game against Trevecca and feature brief remarks by Chief Warrant Officer 5 David F. Cooper, APSU President, Mike Licari, Major General Walt Lord, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and Major General Sylvia.

“Communities across the country do a great job every year of recognizing graduates at high school and college commencements and wishing them well as they continue on their educational or career paths,” said senior Vice President and Director of Corporate and Military Development Charlie Koon.

“By and large, we don’t do such a great job of recognizing, congratulating, and thanking those great young Americans who choose the path of sacrifice and service to our nation. Today, the Clarksville region, Austin Peay State University, and the Fort Campbell community have come together to do exactly that,” Koon stated.

Following the swearing in, there will be a small reception for the recruits, their families, and the recruiters.