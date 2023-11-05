Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 5th – 9th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to embrace a sun-soaked start to the week in Clarksville-Montgomery County. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, with a low around 46. A gentle east-northeast breeze will be your companion, which later transitions to a south wind after midnight.

As we roll into Monday, the sun takes center stage with a high near 75. A gentle southwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph will keep the day pleasantly breezy. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 56 and a south-southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph.

On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 77. The southwest wind will continue its mild course at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. As the night descends, the skies will remain mostly clear, with a low around 59, and a south wind blowing gently at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday greets us with more sunshine as the mercury climbs to a high near 80. A slightly stronger south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, keeps things fresh. However, Wednesday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. The skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61. The south-southwest wind will continue its moderate pace, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Things start to change on Thursday as a chance of showers moves in, with showers likely and the possibility of a thunderstorm after noon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68, and a west-southwest wind shifting to the north-northwest in the afternoon. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night doesn’t offer much respite, with showers likely and a cloudy night ahead, bringing the low around 46. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 70%.

So, make the most of the sunshine early this week, and keep those umbrellas ready for a change in the weather pattern as we head towards Thursday.