52.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Homicide at In and Out Market on Kraft Street
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update to Homicide at In and Out Market on Kraft Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Danyon Dowlen
Danyon Dowlen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has released photos of the possible witness/person of interest, 50-year-old Danyon Dowlen.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911. No other information is available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at In and Out Market on Kraft Street
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts Trevecca to begin season
