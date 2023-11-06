Marsha Blackburn Report: Rejecting Funding for Hamas’ Terror Campaign

Washington, D.C. – Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East. As such, it is perplexing why President Joe Biden would ask Congress to fund Hamas’ terror campaign against Israel.

I sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging him to reject the President’s request for up to $9 billion in assistance to Gaza since it is inevitable this aid will end up in the hands of Hamas.

Weekly Rundown

Taxpayer dollars should never fund drones manufactured in regions that are hostile toward our nation, especially Communist China. This week the U.S. Senate unanimously passed my bipartisan measure to prohibit the Federal Aviation Administration from operating or providing federal funds for drones produced in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed a wave of antisemitism on college campuses by anti-Israel groups praising Hamas’ mass murder of Jews. I am pleased to see the Senate passed my bipartisan resolution denouncing antisemitism at institutions of higher education.

Children are suffering at the hands of online platforms. Recently, I led a roundtable discussion with parents whose children fell victim to the dangers of social media. We discussed the importance of the Kids Online Safety Act and holding Big Tech accountable for addictive features that intentionally target kids and teens.

There is nothing more Tennessee than country music. I spoke on the Senate floor about a bipartisan resolution I introduced and passed with Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia designating October as National Country Music Month. Additionally, I recently laid out the steps Congress must take to protect artists and creators from the harmful impacts of generative AI in a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

If you know of any Tennesseans in Israel needing immediate assistance, my office is ready to help. Click here to get in touch with a case worker. Additionally, you can reach the U.S. Embassy in Israel by calling 1.833.890.9595 (toll free) or 606.641.0131 (local) or by clicking here. You can reach the U.S. State Department by calling 1.888.407.4747 if you are in the U.S. or +1 202.501.4444 if you are outside of the U.S or by clicking here.

On Unmuted with Marsha, I spoke to Sahar Tartak, a Yale student whose pro-Israel column was censored by the Yale Daily News. The campus newspaper initially removed a reference to Hamas raping women and beheading men, calling it “unsubstantiated.” Read more here.

Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told me on Unmuted that a Hamas-like attack could “absolutely” occur here in the U.S. given the open southern border. Read more here.

Our service men and women represent the very best of America, and we must ensure that they are equipped with tools and technologies that enhance their capabilities to defeat any enemy. I am pleased to support the Pathfinder program, which leverages research at great universities like Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee to solve some of the Army’s toughest problems. Read more here.

The unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th shocked our nation. Foreign nationals who call for genocide against the Jewish people and the destruction of the Jewish state have no place in our country and should be expelled. Read more here.