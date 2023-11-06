Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 6th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 30th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stella is a beautiful adult female mixed breed with possibly Lab. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys.

Stella will be a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sprinkles is an adult female Domestic Longhair cat. She is 5 years old, fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed so she can go home the same day.

Find her at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Oatmeal is a small female white kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. She is so sweet and loves being loved on and held. She can never get enough attention. She is good with cats, dogs, and children. She’s a happy, healthy kitten who is full of energy and loves playtime with lasers or catnip toys.

Oatmeal can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Shane is a male, light orange domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly, playful and gentle. Shane is litter trained, fully vetted, dewormed, felv/fiv negative, and on flea/tick prevention. He will come with a neuter voucher for when he turns 6 months old. He is good with other cats.

For more information and application, contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

is a super sweet, young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and kennel trained. Shamrock does well with other dogs and is good with children. She does have a lot of energy and will need a family willing to keep her challenged and active. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a large male German Shepherd. He is just under 2 years old, fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped. Loki loves to run and play and does well with other dogs and children and enjoys long walks and runs with his person. He does need to be crated when left alone since he does have separation anxiety.

He would do well with a family that can give him the time and further training he deserves and must commit to exercising him daily. He will need a minimum 6 foot privacy fence in the yard as he does have the superpower ability to easily clear a 4 foot fence. Loki knows some basic commands and is a quick learner.



Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a 14-month-old female Blue Merle Australian Shepherd. She is house/kennel trained, microchipped, HW negative, fully vetted, and spayed. Molly weighs about 44 pounds, does well with other dogs, and is good with children, but probably at first, no cats in the home only due to an Australian Shepherds’ herding instinct.

Aussies love a big yard to run around in and lots of toys to keep them challenged. They are wonderful hiking and jogging buddies and do fantastic at agility courses, barn hunts, and dock diving events.

You can find Molly and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Lainey is an 8-week-old female mixed-breed puppy. She has had 3 rounds of shots and deworming and is almost house-trained. She is just so full of love and energy and will make a wonderful companion. She will benefit from an active home and plenty of chewy toys. Remember puppies require a lot of activities to keep them challenged!!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Jessica is a 4-5 month old female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a little shy initially but warms up quickly. Jessica loves to spend her days curled up in cozy corners but does come out to play when she’s ready. She enjoys the company of other cats but would do best in a calm, quiet environment.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is an adult male Husky/Carolina Dog mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. He is good with other dogs and children. This boy is super laid back and chill. He loves walks and does great on a lead. He is so affectionate and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Waffles journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Sapphire is a 2 year old female American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, funny and smart. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, on HW and flea/tick prevention, weighs 63 pounds, and is house-trained.

She is good with other dogs and older respectful children. She does prefer a cat free home. Her adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.



To complete an application and find out more about Sapphire you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/sapphire or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Richard is a 2-year-old male Pittie mix. He is crate trained, fully vetted, and will be neutered on the 22nd. He is good with some dogs and children. Richard is special needs as he is deaf. Still, hearing-impaired dogs can get along and adapt very well to their environment and actually become very focused on their people, watching for hand signals and direction. He does know some hand signals and commands.

Richard comes with a book about working with deaf dogs and his harness that says “deaf dog”. There are many resources available for people to learn to work with deaf dogs. A big yard and lots of toys will be ideal!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Richard and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com