Clarksville Police look to identify witness to Homicide on Kraft Street

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives want to speak to an unidentified black male who was present at 360 Kraft Steet, In-and-Out Market, at the time of the homicide that occurred on November 5th, 2023.

He is not considered a suspect but detectives do need to speak to him. CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man, and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.