APSU Men’s Basketball cruises to 90-72 win over Life at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – History was made at F&M Bank Arena, as the Austin Peay State University APSU) men’s basketball team made a program-record 17 three-pointers to lead the Governors to their first win under head coach Corey Gipson and in its new facility, Monday, during a 90-72 victory against Life.

In addition to setting the single-game threes record, Ja’Monta Black tied the individual three-pointer record with nine triples – a record solely held by Joe Sibbitt since 1998.

Black and Dezi Jones – who finished with 23 points – combined for 50 points in the season-opening victory. Black is the first Gov to score 25-plus points in a game since Sean Durugordon also had 27 points against North Florida last December, while he and Jones are the first teammates to both score 20 points since Elijah Hutchins Everett (24) and Durugordon (20) against Queens, December 29th, 2022.

Life opened the game with back-to-back triples and held the advantage for the first 16:48 after APSU could not connect on their first five attempts from the floor.

Jones scored the Govs’ first five points of the game off a mid-range jumper and triple, which cut APSU’s deficit to one at 6-5 three-and-a-half minutes in, but another cold spell from the field saw Life extend its lead to 13 with 7:22 remaining in the opening half.

After finding itself still down by double figures at 31-21 two minutes later, triples by Jones and freshman Dez White brought APSU back within two scores. The Govs made five of their next six shots from the field, with a trio of their makes coming from distance courtesy of Black. Following Jonathan Dunn’s first basket as Governor to extend APSU’s to seven with under a minute remaining in the first half, Life made a driving layup in the paint and trailed 37-42 after the first 20 minutes.

Austin Peay quickly overcame an early, 13-point deficit in the first half after nine of their 14 first-half field goals came from beyond the arc. Black led all scorers with 12 points, all coming from distance, while Jones was second on the team with 10 points.

The APSU Govs led the second half wire-to-wire, but had their lead shrunk to one three times in the opening eight minutes of the half.

Jones’ first basket of the final frame gave APSU a 60-56 lead, which proved to be the closest the two teams would get, as he went on to make three-straight of his long-range attempts and extended APSU’s lead to 73-59 with 8:48 remaining in regulation.

A perfect trip to the line by Sai Witt in the middle of Jones’ streak gave the Govs its first double-digit lead of the half. After a layup by Witt made it 73-59 Govs, APSU was held without a field goal on its next six attempts until back-to-back Black threes gave the Govs an 80-63 advantage.

With under 90 seconds remaining, DeMarcus Sharp found Black at the top of the key, who dribbled to his right and fired a contested shot.

But when you’re the nation’s top-returning three-point scorer, those go in, and that’s exactly what happened. History. Black nailed the long-range attempt for his ninth of the night, Sharp’s seventh assist – all off three-pointers – and the program-record mark.

After a trio of makes from the charity stripe by White, the Govs came away with the 90-72 win on their new home court.

The Difference

Does it even need to be said? Three pointers and Ja’Monta Black. A program-record 17 triples on 41 attempts (41.5 percent) led the APSU Govs to their first win on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. All nine of Black’s makes from deep came from beyond the arc, as he tied the program record with nine himself.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University earned its first-ever win on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Corey Gipson earned his first-ever win at the helm of his alma mater.

Gipson is the second-straight coach to win their debut, and also the third since Lake Kelly in 1984.

The Governors made a program-record 17 three-pointers in the win.

Ja’Monta Black matched the program record with nine triples of his own. The mark is with Joe Sibbitt’s nine makes from deep against UT Martin on January 24th, 1997.

The APSU Govs improved to 1-0 all-time against Life. The Running Eagles were the first of seven first-time opponents the Govs will face this season.

Austin Peay State University captured its second win on November 6th in as many opportunities. The program’s only win on the date came in a 114-53 victory against Oakland City in 2018.

Austin Peay State University scored 90 points, its most since a 102-point performance against Kentucky Christian last December.

The APSU Govs extended their program record of consecutive games with a triple to 668, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.

The Govs’ 11 steals are its most since tallying 12 against Lipscomb on January 12th.

Austin Peay State University’s starters combined for 16 assists and two turnovers.

APSU’s four turnovers are tied for the fewest since having just three turnovers against Eastern Illinois, on February 12th, 2015.

Ja’Monta Black’s 27 points are the most by a Gov since Terry Taylor had 38 points against Eastern Illinois, on January 9th, 2021.

Ja’Monta Black and Dezi Jones are the first duo to both score 20 points since Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon on had 24 and 20, respectively, at Queens, on December 29th, 2022.

DeMarcus Sharp hauled in 10 rebounds, the most by a Gov since Hutchins-Everett had 11 against Lipscomb last season.

Sharp led the game with seven assists, tied for the most by a Gov since Carlos Paez had eight at North Florida, on December 31st, 2022.

DeMarcus Sharp and Dezi Jones led the game with four steals, the most since Guy Fauntleroy had five at Stetson in February.

DeMarcus Sharp is the first Gov to record a double-double since Hutchins-Everett in last seasons game at Lipscomb.

Jonathan Dunn, DeMarcus Sharp, Dez White, Ja’Monta Black, Dezi Jones, Sai Witt, Daniel Loos, Hansel Enmanuel, and Harrison Black played their first game as a Gov.

All five of APSU’s starters – Jonathan Dunn, DeMarcus Sharp, Dez White, Ja’Monta Black, and Dezi Jones – also made their first-career start for the red and white.



The Govs’ lone freshman, Dez White was one of four Govs to score in double figures, as he scored 11 points and dished out five assists in his collegiate debut.

Coach’s Corner

With head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson

On the team’s shooting ability.… “We really target guys in the recruiting process that do not just take threes, but make threes. In order for that to happen you have to be willing to serve someone an assist. We are just grateful that we have a group of guys that believe in servanthood and sharing the basketball. That is what all of this is about.”

On the lack of turnovers… “That is just indicative of who they are. These guys are willing to serve one another, share the basketball, and they don’t turn that basketball over. When you have a collection of guys that do not turn the basketball over, you are always going to have a chance, because you are not allowing the other team to convert turnovers into points. These guys all understand the value of possessing the basketball.”

Next Up For APSU Men's Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will face George Mason for their first road game of the season in a Friday 6:00pm CT game at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Austin Peay State University will look for its first-ever win against the Patriots, in the third all-time meeting between the two sides and first since the National Invitation Tournament, on March 19th, 2004.