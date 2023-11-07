BACH releases schedule for Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday, Friday, November 10th, 2023 and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Monday, November 13th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

November 10th | Veterans Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and, therefore, will be closed on Friday, November 10th in observance of Veterans Day. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

November 13th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open for scheduled appointments, on Monday, November 13th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory, ophthalmology, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Physical therapy opens until noon. Orthopedics and podiatry are open to scheduled patients and acute care needs. Epperly Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick calls on November 13th. Patients can contact 270.798.3675 or 270.798.3544 for dental sick-call assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Outpatient pharmacies are closed Veterans Day, however, the ScriptCenter, BACH’s new prescription locker system, is available 24/7 for prescriptions requested prior to noon Nov. 9. To request your prescription to be filled and placed in the ScriptCenter for pickup, Text “GET IN LINE” to 855.803.4165 and select the Script Center as the pickup location.

BACH’s Main, Town Center, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies operate normal hours on the DONSA, Nov. 13. LaPointe Pharmacy will be closed.

Town Center Pharmacy operates normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm, November 11th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All outpatient services reopen on Tuesday, November 14th.