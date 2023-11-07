73.3 F
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Fort Campbell Boulevard water outage, lane closed for fire hydrant repair

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Fort Campbell Boulevard from Old Mill Road to Old Mill Road for fire hydrant repair.

Low water pressure may be possible for the vicinity during the work.

The outside northbound lane on Fort Campbell Boulevard is closed between Old Mill Road and Old Mill Road. Traffic will be shifted to the inside northbound lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The fire hydrant repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
