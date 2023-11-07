76.1 F
Clarksville Police Department releases information on In and Out Market Homicide Investigation

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is no longer looking for the unidentified black male who was present at 360 Kraft Steet, In-and-Out Market, at the time of the homicide.

CPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

