Legends Bank’s Charity Clay Shoot Achieves Over $80,000 for Community Causes Since 2020

Clarksville, TN – For the 4th year in a row, Legends Bank hosted its annual Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot held on October 27th at Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, TN.

Since starting in 2020, this event has raised over $80,000 for charities such as Habitat for Humanity, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), and Clarksville Association Down Syndrome (CADS). This year’s beneficiary is the American Mobility Project.

Britney Campbell, Senior VP of Marketing and Public Relations, shared, “Legends Bank employees are deeply embedded in our community, so we value their input when selecting a local non-profit to support. The AMP was a stand-out organization this year.”

About the American Mobility Project (AMP)

Founded in 2019 by Mari & Gary Linfoot and Bob Hyde, AMP’s mission is to furnish adaptive equipment and resources for individuals with disabilities. Mari Linfoot expressed, “The support from Legends Bank’s clay shoot is invaluable. Corporate fundraisers like this empower AMP to enhance the lives of those with disabilities in our community.” Learn more at americanmobilityproject.org.

Legends Bank President & CEO Tommy Bates said, “My family was fortunate to be Gary and Mari Linfoot’s next-door neighbors for several years. Gary had a distinguished career as a pilot with the 160th Aviation Group, and Mari was a successful real estate agent.

After Gary’s helicopter crash left him unable to walk, the Linfoots started AMP to help individuals improve their quality of life through mobility devices. Their hard work and generosity have improved the lives of many individuals who use wheelchairs in our community.”

Each year, the number of teams and sponsors of this annual Game Changer Clay Shoot continues to grow, which is a testament to key individuals and supportive businesses in the greater Clarksville area.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., operating nine branch banking locations in Clarksville, Brentwood, Nashville, and Pleasant View, TN.

More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.