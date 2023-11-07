Uncover the History of Sevier Station: A Journey Back to 1794

Clarksville, TN – Step back in time and experience the rich history of Sevier Station with a special event on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Sevier Station is at 326 Walker Street, Clarksville. Join us there for a captivating journey as Carolyn Ferrell brings to life the remarkable tale of Naomi Sevier, a survivor of the attack on the station in 1794.

At this unique event, guests will have the opportunity to explore the oldest building in Montgomery County while delving into the history of the Sevier Family and the property itself. Inside the home, there will be a display of intriguing items that offer a glimpse into the past.

Following the event at Sevier Station, attendees are invited to continue their adventure at Fort Defiance, where they can warm up with hot chocolate and further explore the history of Clarksville.

Please note that on-site parking will be limited, so we encourage guests to park along the cul-de-sac on A Street near Fort Defiance. From there, it is just a short walk to the station.

This event is free and open to the public, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to connect with the history of Clarksville and gain insights into the remarkable story of Naomi Sevier and the events of 1794.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step back in time and discover the untold stories of Sevier Station. For more information about the event, contact Fort Defiance at 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com