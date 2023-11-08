Bi-County Solid Waste Management Partners with CAPTIS ENERGY for Landfill Expansion Project to Enhance Environmental Impact

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management has signed an agreement with long-time gas company partner CAPTIS ENERGY to begin a new wellfield expansion project this month to reduce the landfill odor, increase gas collection, and provide better gas revenues and carbon credits.

The project will place a gas collection system (gas wells) in the most recently completed 14-acre landfill section with no gas collection wells. Without a gas collection system, the capture of methane for energy is lost, along with the ability to manage odors effectively.

“We had $200,000 budgeted based on the initial estimated cost. When the bids came back, they were all over one million dollars so we needed to look at doing the project differently,” said Mark Neblett, Director of the Bi-County Landfill.

Bi-County and CAPTIS ENERGY reviewed the possibility of completing the project in phases. However, after analyzing that possibility with an engineering firm, they chose to work on the entire project for long-term savings and efficiency.

Neblett negotiated a 40/60 split on cost with the Bi-County Solid Waste Management Board approving an additional $200,000 for a total contribution of $400,000. CAPTIS ENERGY will contribute $600,000 and supervise the expansion to be carried out by an experienced industry contractor.

The energy collected through the wellfield by CAPTIS ENERGY will be sold on the market and a stipend from the proceeds will be returned to Bi-County.

CAPTIS ENERGY has eight facilities across five states. According to their website, the company provides local communities with sustainable renewable power by capturing Landfill Gas (LFG) emitted by landfills, reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and providing an alternative to fossil fuel energy sources.