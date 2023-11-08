Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s Ferry Road Convenience Center paving project completed

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s Ferry Road Convenience Center at 2351 Ferry Road underwent a major paving upgrade last week. The improvement was completed through a TDEC Convenience Center 50/50 matching grant applied for by Bi-County staff.

The estimated cost of paving the center was $71,545.00. The TDEC grant covers half the cost, and Bi-County will cover the remaining balance.

“It was important to minimize the downtime at the Center for the residents. To do that, our staff worked long hours to remove all equipment, assist the paving crew, and replace equipment, resulting in only a one-day operation shutdown with a reopen date of November 3rd,” said Mark Neblett, Bi-County Solid Waste Director.

The Montgomery County Highway Department worked with Bi-County to complete the Ferry Road paving project.

“I’m grateful to work with a board that understands the need for improvements. Although we do not own all the convenience center properties, our goal is to pave at our own centers. We truly appreciate the Montgomery County Highway Department Staff assisting us with the project.”

Bi-County applies for the Convenience Center Grant and other TDEC grants as they become available to improve customer service in Montgomery County and Stewart County.

For information about Bi-County and its services, visit mcgtn.org/bi-county or call 931.648.5751.