65.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville offices to close in Observance of Veterans Day, November...
News

City of Clarksville offices to close in Observance of Veterans Day, November 10th

News Staff
By News Staff
Veterans Day

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Friday, November 10th, 2023, to observe the Veterans Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Friday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931-645-0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, November 13th for regular scheduled hours.

Previous article
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith to run for State Representative, District 68.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online