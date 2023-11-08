City of Clarksville offices to close in Observance of Veterans Day, November 10th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Friday, November 10th, 2023, to observe the Veterans Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Friday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931-645-0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, November 13th for regular scheduled hours.