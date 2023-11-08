81.5 F
Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Jacquetta Harris

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Jaquetta Harris, (black female, date of birth 08/22/83).

Jaquetta is homeless and family members have not been able to get ahold of her.

She was last seen at Food Lion, 2302 Madison Street, on October 30th at approximately 9:30am.

She is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

