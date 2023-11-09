APSU Men’s Basketball takes road trip to Virginia to take on George Mason

Austin Peay (1-0) at George Mason (1-0)

Friday, November 10th, 2023 | 6:00pm

Fairfax, VA | Eaglebank Arena

Clarksville, TN – After a historic performance, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team set three program records and tied another in its season opener Monday. The Governors now focus on a Friday 6:00pm CT game against George Mason at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Governors (1-0) used that historic outing to capture its first win of the Corey Gipson Era and in its new home facility, F&M Bank Arena, in a 90-72 victory against Life on Monday.

Led by a program-record-tying nine three-pointers by graduate student newcomer Ja’Monta Black, APSU made 17 triples on 41 attempts (both program records) in the 18-point victory against the Running Eagles. All 27 points for Black came via the long ball, and he and Dezi White – who had 23 points in the affair – became the first APSU duo in 11 months to both score 20-plus.

The APSU Govs also had just four turnovers in the win, its fewest since turning the ball over three times against Eastern Illinois on February 12th, 2015.



With the win now behind it and 31 games yet to be played, APSU takes to the air for its first road trip under the new regime for the third all-time meeting against George Mason 1-0



Friday’s game is the third all-time meeting between the Govs and Patriots, with George Mason leading the series, 2-0. The Patriots earned the most recent victory in a 66-60 win during the 2004 National Invitation Tournament – of which Gipson was a part of where he scored three points.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN+ — Bill Rohland (PxP) / John Feinstein (Color)

About the Austin Peay Governors



Austin Peay State University enters Friday’s game 1-0 after earning a 90-72 win against Life Monday at home.

Austin Peay State University set the program record in three-pointers made (17) and attempted (41) against the Running Eagles.

Ja’Monta Black set the program record in individual three-pointers attempted (22) against Life while tying the program record with nine treys, which had been solely held by Joe Sibbitt since 1998.

Friday’s game is the third all-time meeting between the Governors and Patriots.

GMU leads the all-time series, 2-0, and earned the last win in the series 66-60 during the 2004 National Invitation Tournament.

About the George Mason Patriots

2023-24 Record: 1-0 (0-0 A10)

2022-23 Record: 20-13 (11-7 A10)

2022-23 Season Result: The Patriots entered the 2023 A-10 Championship as the No. 5 seed and had its 2022-23 season come to an end following an 82-54 loss to Saint Louis in the quarterfinals of the A10 Tournament.

Their Season So Far: After splitting its two exhibition games against St. Thomas and West Virginia, the Patriots earned a 72-61 wire-to-wire home victory against Monmouth to open the season. Four Patriots scored in double figures, as they were led by Amari Kelly and Darius Maddox’s 17 points.

Returning/Lost: 5/11

Notable Returner: Ronald Polite III was a Preseason All-Atlantic 10 selection after averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.2 assists per game last season.

Notable Newcomer: Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox joined the Patriots squad during the offseason and scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds against Monmouth.

Series History: Third Meeting | 2-0 George Mason | 1-0 GMU in Fairfax | 1-0 GMU at neutral sites.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Following its first road trip of 2023-24, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the confines of Clarksville for a November 14th 7:00pm game against Fisk before beginning a four-game road trip with a November 17th game at UTEP in the first matchup of the 2023 SoCal Challenge.