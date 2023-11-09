APSU Women’s Basketball brings on Three Signees for 2024-25

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the signing of three newcomers for the 2024-25 season.

The Governors add Briana Rivera of Orlando, Florida; Anovia Sheals of Daytona Beach, Florida; and Sa’Mya Wyatt of Atlanta, Georgia, during National Signing Day, Wednesday.

“We have three amazing ladies that are going to come in and have a chance to make an impact,” said Coach Young. “Three young ladies will not have to wait their turn if they come in with the right mindset. They will have a chance to come in and impact this program immediately.”

Briana Rivera | Lake Highland Preparatory School | Orlando, Florida.

Briana Rivera attends Lake Highland Preparatory School where she has been on the varsity team since her freshman season. She has averaged 9.6 points in her 73 games played, tallying 703 points. She enjoyed her most accurate shooting season in 2022-23, making 63.0 percent of her shots from the field, including 62.8 percent of three-point shots taken.

Coach Brittany Young on Briana: “Briana was one of the top shooters on the entire Adidas circuit. She is a player that almost has a Stephen Curry type of ability to stretch the floor and she does it at a very high level.

The thing I enjoy most about her is that she has a deep passion and love for the game of basketball, so she is a kid that is going to be a gym rat and she is a kid that will lead by example because she really, really loves to compete.

What we are looking forward to the most about her is continuing to develop her game overall so that she can look to impact in multiple areas. She will be another player that has the chance to come into this program and play multiple positions and help us in a variety of ways.”

Sa’Mya Wyatt | Saint Francis High School | Atlanta, Georgia.

Sa’Mya Wyatt comes to Clarksville after prepping at Saint Francis High School. Wyatt has been a varsity team member since her freshman season and has averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game during her career.

The Atlanta, Georgia native made 71.0 percent of field goals during her junior season and enters her senior season with 1,079 career points. She holds the Saint Francis High School record for most rebounds in a single game with 22.

Coach Brittany Young on Sa’Mya: “Sa’Mya is a player that has the ability to come into our program and virtually play every single position. She is skilled with a high IQ and comes from a great basketball pedigree in terms of her high school program, Saint Francis, as well as her AAU program, playing with FBC.

She is a kid that has been trained in all the right ways. She is going to come into our program and have a chance to make an immediate impact. She fits the total Gov concept in terms of she is a tremendous student and excels in the classroom as well as the fact that she is involved in a lot of community service initiatives.

She is a player that has a chance to come into our program and by the time she leaves will have a chance to be one of the greats to ever play here.”

Anovia Sheals | Mainland High School | Daytona Beach, Florida.

Anovia Sheals has played on Mainland High School’s varsity squad since her freshman year. She scored 413 points during her junior season, averaging 19.7 points per game while also averaging 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Daytona Beach, Fla. native shot 71.0 percent from the charity stripe and made over 50.0 percent of her field goals.

Coach Brittany Young on Anovia: “Anovia’s athleticism and motor are probably unmatched on the EYBL circuit. The first thing you notice about her is how hard she plays the game and how hard she competes both offensively and defensively.

The defensive side of the ball is what really first attracted us to her. She has the physicality to come into college right now and be impactful. She has a chance to have a great career in front of her and we look forward to continuing to develop her overall skills and to continue to get her more skilled in the game.

She is a young lady who really excels in the classroom. She will come into Austin Peay State University with college credits, and she is going to be a young lady who can be the face of the program because fans and donors administrators and professors are going to love her and the personality that she has.”