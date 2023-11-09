55.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 9, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Cross Country Teams head to Florida for NCAA...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams head to Florida for NCAA South Regional

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Travel to Sunshine State for NCAA South Regional. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Travel to Sunshine State for NCAA South Regional. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's Cross CountryGainesville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA South Regional on Friday, hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

It will be the second straight year that a Governor has competed in a regional race and the first time since 2017 that Austin Peay State University has taken a full team to regionals. Friday’s race also marks the first time the APSU Govs have raced in the Sunshine State since the 2018 NCAA South Regional in Tallahassee, Florida.

“We’re sending a full team to the NCAA South Regional for the first time since 2017, that’s huge,” said Coach Kendall Muhamaad. “Everyone is moving up in race distance, but our men and women are ready to toe the line and compete.”

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country teams on X and Instagram(@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on November 15th, 2023
Next article
APSU Women’s Basketball plays Chattanooga at F&M Bank Arena, Friday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online