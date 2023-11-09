Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams head to Florida for NCAA South Regional

Gainesville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA South Regional on Friday, hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

It will be the second straight year that a Governor has competed in a regional race and the first time since 2017 that Austin Peay State University has taken a full team to regionals. Friday’s race also marks the first time the APSU Govs have raced in the Sunshine State since the 2018 NCAA South Regional in Tallahassee, Florida.

“We’re sending a full team to the NCAA South Regional for the first time since 2017, that’s huge,” said Coach Kendall Muhamaad. “Everyone is moving up in race distance, but our men and women are ready to toe the line and compete.”

