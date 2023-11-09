TDOT reports Bridge Repair Work Prompts Another Weekend Lane Closure on I-65S in Nashville’s Downtown

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will again conduct lane and ramp closures for bridge repair activities on the I-65 bridge over Arthur Avenue in Nashville.

A portion of Interstate 65 South within the Downtown Nashville loop will be closed beginning Friday, November 10th, 2023, at 8:00pm and will continue through Monday, November 13th at 5:00am. Traffic will be detoured around the city via I-24 East and I-40 West.

Due to the work on the bridge, I-65 South will be closed at Exit 86. The on-ramps from Rosa L Parks Boulevard to I-65 South and from I-24 West to I-65 South (Exit 46B) will also be closed. Detour signs will be posted.

Motorists are advised to slow down and move over while traveling in a work zone to protect road workers. The penalty for violating the Move Over Law in Tennessee is possibly up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.