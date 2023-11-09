TDOT reports Weekend Lane Closures for Construction of New Donelson Pike Interchange

Nashville, TN – As work on the new I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange continues, crews will shut down one lane of Donelson Pike in each direction at the taxiway overpass this weekend.

Only one traffic lane will remain open in both directions beginning Friday, November 10th, from 8:00pm to 4:00am on Monday, November 13th. This closure is to swap northbound traffic onto a new alignment.

We anticipate heavy traffic congestion and strongly encourage people to find an alternate route or leave early to get to their destination, especially if they are headed to the airport. BNA offers text alerts to keep travelers informed on traffic at BNA and alternate routes available. Click here to sign up: https://bit.ly/3PV6bUT.

Get the latest construction activity from your desktop or mobile device and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.