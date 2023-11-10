APSU Men’s Basketball sign Akili Evans, Javar Daniel during National Signing Day

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson announced the signing of two incoming student-athletes in Akili Evans and Javar Daniel during National Signing Day ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Akili Evans | Guard | Moberly Area Community College

A 6-5 wing hailing from Waterbury, Connecticut, Akili Evans currently plays for Moberly Area Community College where he has averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Greyhounds throughout the 2023-24 season.

Evans will be the third Gov hailing from MACC, as current Govs DeMarcus Sharp and Dezi Jones both began their collegiate careers in Moberly, Missouri. Assistant Tim Ward also spent a season in Moberly in the same role during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his career with the Greyhounds, Evans spent a season at Georgia Highlands Community College where he started 28-of-33 games, averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 and 70.1 percent from the field and charity stripe while also making 35 baskets from long range.

Before his collegiate career at Sacramento State – where he scored 18 points across four appearances – Evans prepped at Lee Academy Prep in Lee, Maine where he averaged 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and was ranked the No. 2 recruit in Maine. He also was an All-Naugatuck Valley League and All-State recipient at Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, Connecticut while averaging 35.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Gipson on Evans… “Akili is a glue guy that really understands the game of basketball. He has the ability to play every position on the floor. We are fortunate to add this willing servant to our roster. We are always headed in the right direction when we add player from Moberly Community College who are under the direction of Coach Pat Smith.”

Javar Daniel | Forward | We Are United Prep

A Memphis native, Daniel comes to Clarksville after graduating from Barlett High School, where he averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, while helping lead the Panthers to a 23-11 record, including a 12-1 mark in District 15 4A play.

Currently, Daniel plays for We Are United Prep where fellow APSU Govs Isaac Haney, Jonathan Dunn, and Anton Brookshire also played during their prep careers as well.

Gipson on Daniels… “Javar is a unique specimen that has a chance to be a mismatch nightmare throughout his career. Even though he is 6-10, his skill set will allow him to play every position on the floor. His instincts as a rim protector are second to none. The shot block record books at The Peay might have a contender on the way.”

