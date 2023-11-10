APSU Volleyball defeats Central Arkansas in Five Sets

Clarksville, TN – Down two sets and trailing 21-16 in the third, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team forged an improbable comeback to win in five sets (16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-10) against Central Arkansas in Atlantic Sun Conference action Friday at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Sitting just four points away from a potential three-set sweep, Austin Peay (11-17, 4-11) rallied from that 21-16 deficit in the third set by way of a 6-1 run to tie the third at 22-22 on a Mikayla Powell kill.

The APSU Govs leading hitter this season then added a second and third consecutive kill to get the Govs to set point at 24-22. Central Arkansas denied the first set point opportunity but handed the Govs the set with a service error.

The Governors used the close of that third set to jump-start their fourth set, opening with a 4-0 run thanks to a pair of blocks and a Kelsey Mead service ace. Austin Peay would lead the fourth set wire-to-wire, only needing to fend off a late Central Arkansas rally that cut the deficit to three points late before winning 25-21.

Austin Peay State University threatened to repeat that feat in the fifth, again opening the set with a 5-0 run. However, Central Arkansas didn’t fade away and responded with its own 5-0 run to take an 8-7 lead at the changeover.

After the changeover, the APSU Govs started a decisive 6-1 run with a pair of blocks by the duo of Jamie Seward and Anna Rita to open up a 13-9 lead. After an APSU service error, Maggie Keenan provided a kill to take the Govs to match point, and Rita closed the match with a service ace.

Playing in its season finale, Central Arkansas (8-20, 2-14 ASUN) won a back-and-forth first set that saw nine ties and two lead changes. The Govs rallied to tie the set at 15-15, but the Sugar Bears closed the frame with a 10-1 run to claim the opening set.

The second set saw Central Arkansas take control earlier, using a 5-1 run to turn a 7-7 tie into a 12-8 lead. Austin Peay would get within two points late in the second, but UCA held off the late charge to take a 2-0 lead before the Govs mounted their comeback.

Mikayla Powell returned to her midseason form with a 22-kill performance, hitting .435. It was her fifth 20-kill performance this season and first since Sept. 15 against Kansas City.

Austin Peay State University’s front-row defense proved the pivot point in the match. After scoring five blocks in the opening two sets, the APSU Govs broke out for 13 blocks in the final three frames. The 18-block performance is tied for second-best in program history and the most since an 18-block outing against Morehead State in the 2004 season.

Karli Graham led the block part with a career-best nine blocks. Rita also had a career-best nine blocks, and Jamie Seward posted a career-best six blocks. Maggie Keenan provided six blocks, and Mikayla Powell chipped in five blocks.

Central Arkansas’s Laci Bohannan closed her career with a career-high 28 kills and a .328 attack percentage. Mackenzie Vernon also had 22 kills to pace Central Arkansas’ 64-kill night.



Austin Peay State University improved to 5-0 in five-set affairs this season. It is the first time since they defeated UT Martin during the 2021 season that the Governors lost the opening two sets and rallied to win in five sets.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team closes out their 2023 campaign with a Saturday 6:00pm Senior Day affair against North Alabama.APSU will recognize seniors Maggie Keenan and Morgan Rutledge before the start of the match.