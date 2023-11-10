Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 3:33pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call about a shooting that had already occurred at the Cumberland Manor Apartments.

Several officers are on scene and residents are asked to stay inside their apartments until the situation can be resolved.

Officers set up a perimeter and are working to locate the suspect(s).

At this time, it is unknown how many victims there are. However, there have been no reports of injuries that are considered life-threatening.

There is no other information available for release at this time and citizens are asked to avoid the area until this situation is resolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.