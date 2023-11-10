Clarksville, TN – This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. More than 2,000,000 volunteers and supporters will gather to remember, honor, and teach at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states.

Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville will be one of those locations, and Marie Tillman is organizing this year’s ceremony.

“I’m with the William Edmiston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Tillman said. “We will be hosting this year’s event on December 16th beginning at 11:00am inside the Resthaven Chapel.

“Members representing every branch of the service will place a wreath on the table as part of a ceremony inside the chapel. The Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard will be there, and we will have a bugler.”

The chapel is usually standing-room-only, and the ceremony lasts about 30 minutes. After the ceremony, people can pick up their wreaths at a tent just outside the chapel. At that time, they can place them on the graves of their loved ones.

“There are more than 1,900 veterans buried at Resthaven,” Tillman said. “Family members and/or friends can place a wreath on the grave and say aloud the name of the veteran buried there. Our goal is to have a wreath for each of the 1,926 veterans here at Resthaven.”

Those interested in ordering wreaths can go to the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tn0021 and place their order, or contact Marie Tillman by texting 931-801-3564 or emailing her at Tillmanlm@charter.net.

“For every two wreaths purchased, the company donates an extra one to us. When someone purchases at the website, orders will automatically be delivered by truck to Resthaven. The delivery is usually escorted to our location by a contingent of motorcyclists.



“We were the first in Montgomery County to join in this annual national commemoration. Other local cemeteries are now participating. Wreaths are $17.00 each, two for $34.00. If anyone wants to place their order directly with me, I’m already looking at placing an order for 150 wreaths. We encourage everyone to join us, and there will be coffee and doughnuts.”