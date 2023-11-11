14 APSU Football beats Utah State 30-17

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team is Champions again!

APSU won a conference title for the second consecutive season, the first “Re-PEAY-t” in program history, as the No. 14 Austin Peay State University Governors used a nearly 500-yard offensive day to pull away from Utah Tech in the second half en route to a 30-17 United Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

With the win, Austin Peay (8-2, 5-0 UAC) clinched at least a share of the inaugural UAC title. The Governors can clinch the title outright next weekend when they host Central Arkansas in a Saturday 1:00pm contest at Fortera Stadium in the regular-season finale.

Austin Peay got on the scoreboard first thanks to Maddux Trujillo’s 23-yard field goal five minutes into the game. The kick was Trujillo’s 36th career field goal, moving the junior to the top of Austin Peay’s career field goals list. However, that field goal was the quarter’s only points by either team.

Utah Tech (2-8, 1-4 UAC) struck on the second quarter’s first play as Kobe Tracy connected with Jaivian Lofton for a 68-yard touchdown, giving the Trailblazers a 7-3 lead with 14:48 remaining in the second quarter. Austin Peay scored twice before halftime, retaking the lead on Mike DiLiello’s 22-yard touchdown strike to Trey Goodman and taking a 13-7 lead into halftime courtesy of Trujillo’s 42-yard field goal.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter, with Austin Peay capping the frame on Trujillo’s 34-yard field goal to take a 23-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Austin Peay’s defense rallied in the fourth quarter, holding Utah Tech to 68 yards on 12 plays, forcing two three-and-outs, picking off a pass, and finishing the quarter by getting a turnover on downs. Meanwhile, the Govs offense secured the win early in the quarter on Kam Thomas’ four-yard touchdown run with 11:14 remaining.

Jackson became Austin Peay’s 10th rusher to record 1,000 rushing yards in a season, finishing with 192 yards on 38 carries against Utah Tech.

DiLiello completed 17-of-27 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Those two touchdown throws moved him into a tie for the program’s career mark, his 48 touchdowns matching Brian Baker’s (1998-2001) career total.

Shackelford caught nine of those passes and finished with 125 yards and a touchdown, and also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt in the first half. Trey Goodman finished with 75 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches. Kam Thomas added 47 receiving yards, he also had 14 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Defensively, Tyler Long paced the Govs with nine tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups. Sam Howard had two pass breakups as part of a five-tackle performance.

Tracy led Utah Tech with his 31-of-52, 376-yard passing performance that included two touchdown throws. Rickie Johnson and Daniel Thomason each had 100-yard receiving days, Johnson finishing with 126 yards and Thomason with 100 yards and a touchdown.

Scoring Summary

GOVS 3, UTU 0 – Austin Peay State Univeristy saw its game-opening drive stymied by a holding penalty on 3rd-and-15 on the Utah Tech 41-yard line. The APSU Govs returned to the original line of scrimmage but were forced to punt. DiLiello’s punt went into the back of one of his linemen and went for eight yards. A Utah Tech defender attempted to recover the ball but fumbled instead, and the Govs recovered on the 26-yard line. The ensuing drive got to the five-yard line before stalling, and Maddux Trujillo set the APSU career field goal record with his 23-yard kick.

GOVS 3, UTU 7 – Neither team could move the ball the rest of the first quarter, and Utah Tech ended the frame with the ball on its 32-yard line. Out of the quarter break, Kobe Tracy found Jaivian Lofton alone down the Austin Peay State University sideline and eluded a pair of tacklers on the way to a 68-yard touchdown catch-and-carry to give the Trailblazers the lead.

GOVS 10, UTU 7 — Utah Tech saw a drive inside the Austin Peay red zone come up empty after a missed field goal. The APSU Govs took over and methodically marched down the field with no play going for more than 10 yards until the scoring play. DiLiello connected with Trey Goodman, who hit the brakes and let the Utah Tech defender fly by before turning upfield to complete the 22-yard touchdown reception.

GOVS 13, UTU 7 – Austin Peay State University’s special teams unit stopped a potential fake punt for a loss and the offense took over on the Utah Tech 46-yard line. DiLiello completed passes of 14 and 12 yards to Tre Shackelford, moving the ball to the Utah Tech 20-yard line. But the drive stalled there and Trujillo provided a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead before halftime.

GOVS 13, UTU 10 – Utah Tech opened the second half with possession, and Nygel Osborne ran for a first down before Tracy completed passes of 13 and 11 yards to get the ball to the APSU 36-yard line. The Govs defense forced a trio of plays for no gain. The Trailblazers Connor Brooksby converted a 53-yard field goal to trim the Govs lead.

GOVS 20, UTU 10 – Austin Peay State University responded with a touchdown on its ensuing possession. DiLiello converted a pair of first downs on the ground, and Jevon Jackson converted a third first down with a 12-yard run. Three plays later, DiLiello uncorked a 52-yard pass to Shackelford who eluded his defender and sprinted into the end zone for the score.

GOVS 20, UTU 17 – The offenses continued their scoring spree with Utah Tech’s next drive. The Trailblazers used 12- and 16-yard completions to move the ball past midfield. Two plays later, Tracy connected with Rickie Johnson for a 34-yard completion, moving the ball into the APSU red zone. Tracy completed the drive with a 13-yard pass to Daniel Thomason for a touchdown, cutting the Govs lead to three points.

GOVS 23, UTU 17 – The Govs’ next drive started promisingly with a DiLiello 17-yard completion and a Jackson 13-yard run to enter Utah Tech territory. Austin Peay State University moved the ball methodically from there and reached the Utah Tech 11-yard line. The APSU Govs appeared to have a touchdown on the next play, but a penalty negated the score and set up fourth down. Trujillo hit his third field goal of the day, connecting from 34 yards.

GOVS 30, UTU 17 – Austin Peay State University’s defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Utah Tech drive, and the offense started at its 39-yard line. DiLiello hit a 20-yard pass to Khatib Lyles, and two plays later, Jackson broke off a 30-yard run that ended at the three-yard line. Kam Thomas finished the scoring drive on 4th-and-Goal with a four-yard carry to finish the scoring.