2023 Jumper Cup Challenge at Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – Wayne Pace was in town recently for the annual Jumper Cup Challenge, a spirited match at the Clarksville County Club in which local golfers take on Pace’s team of golfers from Georgia and points beyond to raise money for a worthy cause.

Pace says the event is about having fun and raising money, but both sides play to win. Former LPGA golfer and 3-time All-American at the University of Arizona Alison Walshe was on hand, as well as Jacqui Concolino, former LPGA golfer and 2-time All-American at Vanderbilt University.

“This event raises about $30,000 each year for charity,” Pace said. “Proceeds this year will be going to the Kelly Gibson Foundation, which benefits military and first responders, as well as children’s programs with an emphasis on enrichment through athletics.

Photo Gallery