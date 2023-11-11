Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 11th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting the repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

The bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls along SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Davidson County – I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (LM 12.01)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

Davidson County – I-65

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for final striping and area drain replacement. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Thurs 11/9, Tues 11/14, and Wed 11/15 – There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)

LOOK AHEAD: 11/10 – 11/13, I-65 SB will be closed at the I-65/I-24 split (Exit 86). Traffic will be detoured around the downtown loop via I-24E and I-40W. The on-ramp from Rosa L Parks Blvd to I-65S will be closed. The ramp from I-24W to I-65S (Exit 46B) will be closed. Detour signs will be posted.

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, nighttime lane closures for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

I-65 Bridge Repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, water line installation, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance. One lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120).

