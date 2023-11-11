Clarksville Police Department arrest Arnell Wilson, David Wilson for Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested and charged 27-year-old Arnell Wilson and his father, 54-year-old David Wilson, both of Clarksville, with five separate counts of Aggravated Assault.

They both fired a weapon toward a group of individuals yesterday afternoon at approximately 3:33pm at the Cumberland Manor Apartments. Two individuals received very minor injuries when they were grazed by a bullet/projectile, and they did not require medical treatment.

The bond for Arnell Wilson and David Wilson has been set at $1,000,000 each. There is no other information available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.