49.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrest Arnell Wilson, David Wilson for Shooting at Cumberland...
News

Clarksville Police Department arrest Arnell Wilson, David Wilson for Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments

News Staff
By News Staff
( L to R) Arnell Wilson and David Wilson.
( L to R) Arnell Wilson and David Wilson.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested and charged 27-year-old Arnell Wilson and his father, 54-year-old David Wilson, both of Clarksville, with five separate counts of Aggravated Assault.

They both fired a weapon toward a group of individuals yesterday afternoon at approximately 3:33pm at the Cumberland Manor Apartments. Two individuals received very minor injuries when they were grazed by a bullet/projectile, and they did not require medical treatment.

The bond for Arnell Wilson and David Wilson has been set at $1,000,000 each. There is no other information available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Women’s Club’s Hats & Heels Style Show
Next article
Tennessee National Guardsman Keith Norman Recognized as Outstanding Veteran
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online