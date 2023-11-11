Clarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects in Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken two suspects into custody in reference to the shooting that occurred at approximately 3:33pm on November 10th, 2023, at Cumberland Manor Apartments.

CPD is not looking for any other suspects, and the perimeter has been shut down. Residents who were evacuated earlier in the evening have been allowed to return to their apartments.

Detectives have obtained a search warrant for the apartment that they knew the suspects fled to after the shooting and are searching for evidence at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.