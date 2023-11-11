Clarksville Women’s Club’s Hats & Heels Style Show

Clarksville, TN – Local ladies recently enjoyed a day of fashion at the Clarksville Country Club, with live music by Dr. Penelope Shumate, brunch by P’body’s Chef Perry, door prizes, a silent auction, and more.

“This event is called the Hats & Heels Style Show and is hosted by the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club,” Patty Gabilondo said. “We learned that there was a music scholarship that for a variety of reasons, was no longer being funded.

“Our new Arts & Culture Chair, Cheryl Havlik, wanted to reinstate the scholarship at APSU. So, we created this event for that purpose and to help us continue our good work with foster children, our local domestic violence safe house, etc.”

