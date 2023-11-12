APSU Men’s Golf ink Grady Cox, Parker Elkins, Will Swigart for 2024-25

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson has announced the additions of Grady Cox, Parker Elkins, and Will Swigart for the 2024-25 academic and athletic year.

A native of Rio Communities, New Mexico, Cox was a two-time New Mexico Class 4A State Champion during his prep career at Infinity High School. Cox won his first state championship as a freshman in 2021 and captured his second title as a sophomore in 2022.

As a junior in 2023, Cox was the runner-up at the New Mexico Class 4A State Championship and missed his third-straight individual title by just one stroke.

Cox, who has 28 tournament wins during his prep career, is a three-time New Mexico Class 4A All-State selection and 4A All-District 5 selection while earning District 5 Player of the Year honors in three straight seasons. Co Cox also helped lead the Eagles to a 4A District 5 championship in 2021 en route to a top-five finish in the 2021 New Mexico Class 4A State Championship.

Cox posted a 69.2 scoring average as a junior in 2023 while carding a 65 as his best tournament score.

Cox also has a pair of wins on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in 2023 to go along with wins at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Kansas Regional and the Sun Country PGA Section Junior PGA Championship.

A local product from Clarksville High School, Elkins won the TSSAA Boys Class AA State Championship in 2023. Elkins won the state title by two strokes after shooting seven-under 137 at the River Course at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee. Elkins shot a first-round 68 and a second-round 69 to lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish as a team at the State Championship.

Elkins posted a scoring average of 70.0 during his senior season for the Wildcats.

Hailing from Ottawa Hills, Ohio, Swigart is the son of Austin Peay State University’s 2017 Outstanding Young Alum, John Swigart, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Govs men’s golf team under Mark Leroux before graduating in 2000.

Swigart prepped at Ottawa Hills High School, where was the individual medalist at the conference championship three times and earned player of the year honors during his senior season. Swigart was an all-district selection during his final three prep seasons and earned all-state honors during his senior campaign while helping the Green Bears reach the state tournament in three of four seasons.

Swigart carded a low, competitive round of six-under 66 at the American Junior Golf Association Dana Invitational. Swigart also was a four-year varsity letter winner on the Ottawa Hills lacrosse team.



Austin Peay is back in action when it opens the spring campaign with the Battle of the Border against Murray State on February 10th at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The APSU Govs compete in their first spring tournament at Eastern Kentucky’s World Golf Village Collegiate at the King & Bear course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.



For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.