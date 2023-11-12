40.8 F
Education

Celebrate GIS Day with Austin Peay State University’s cutting-edge mapping and tech center

Doug Catellier of the Austin Peay State University GIS Center demonstrates drones to a group of West Creek Middle School students recently. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Plan to visit the Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS Center on Friday, November 17th, 2023. from 9:00am-1:00pm to celebrate GIS Day with the Govs!

Since its arrival on Austin Peay State University’s campus in the late 1990s, the GIS (Geographical Information Systems) Center has grown exponentially, allowing Austin Peay State University students, staff, and faculty to develop hands-on learning skills in mapping, spatial data, mobile applications, desktop software, and more.

The APSU GIS Center comprises researchers, professionals, and student workers who all come together to deliver innovative results for its clientele, which includes Montgomery County and many surrounding areas.

The day begins at 9:00am with CoSTEM Coffee, the bi-weekly meet-and-greet event with APSU’s College of STEM faculty and staff, hosted by the GIS Center. Lunch will follow beginning at 11:00am in the GIS Building (601 North Second Street).

Throughout the day, students and staff will demonstrate their capabilities and technological prowess in tech, indoor mapping, virtual reality and more, with staff on hand to take visitors through different maker spaces throughout the center.

For any questions regarding the event, please get in touch with Dyana Taylor at taylord@apsu.edu or 931.221.7500.

