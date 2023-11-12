Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 12th – 16th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As we bid farewell to the weekend, Clarksville can anticipate a tranquil evening ahead. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures dip to a low of 38°F. A gentle northeast breeze will accompany the night, gradually calming as the evening progresses.

As the new week begins, Monday promises a delightful weather outlook. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, casting a warm glow with a high near 66°F. The calm morning breeze will shift to a gentle north wind in the afternoon, adding a refreshing touch to the day. Monday night invites a few more clouds into the scene, with the mercury settling around 40°F, and an east-northeast wind at a mild 5 mph.

Tuesday continues the pleasant trend with partly sunny conditions and a daytime high of 63°F. A gentle east wind at 5 to 10 mph may sway the treetops, adding a touch of motion to the day. Tuesday night brings in a bit more cloud cover, keeping the low around 44°F as the breeze shifts from east-northeast to south-southeast after midnight.

Midweek introduces a subtle chance of showers on Wednesday, with a 20 percent likelihood. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 62°F, with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night maintains a slim chance of showers, mostly cloudy skies, and a low of around 47°F, with a gentle south-southeast breeze.

As we approach Thursday, the day offers mostly sunny conditions with a high temperature near 64°F. Thursday night hints at a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 53°F. A steady south wind around 10 mph could add a touch of briskness to the evening.

So, gear up for a comfortable and potentially showery week in Clarksville – a perfect blend of sunshine and the gentle kiss of rain.