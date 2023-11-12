Indulge in the warmth of Southern hospitality with Palmetto Farms’ Shrimp and Grits, a cherished recipe straight from their family cookbook.

This quintessential dish embodies the heart and soul of Southern comfort food, bringing together creamy grits and succulent shrimp in a harmonious blend of flavors.

Palmetto Farms Shrimp and Grits Recipe

(from their family cookbook) and their website, www.palmettofarms.com

Ingredients for Grits:

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 ½ cups milk

¼ tsp. Salt (more to taste)

¾ cup Palmetto Farms Grits

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Ingredients for Shrimp Topping

1 cup diced bacon + 2 tbsp. fat

½ cup thinly sliced onion

2 tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 lb. medium peeled shrimp

1 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

Grated cheese for garnish

Sliced green onions for garnish

Instructions for Grits

Bring chicken broth and milk to boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in grits and salt, and return to boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese. Keep warm.

Instructions for Shrimp Topping

Cook diced bacon in a pan until crisp. Remove bacon and drain all but 2 tbsp of fat. Add peppers and onions to the pan. Cook until tender. Add cleaned shrimp and cook until pink. Return bacon to pan. Stir in hot pepper sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. Serve shrimp mixture over warm grits. Garnish with green onions and cheese.