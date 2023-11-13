Austin Peay State University travels Tuesday to Kentucky

Austin Peay (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0)

Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 | 6:00pm

Georgetown, KY | Davis-Reid Alumni Gym | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for its first road game of the 2023-24 season as it takes on Kentucky in a Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, 5:00pm game at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Governors (0-2) continue to look for their first win of the season, with a chance to pick up that win against a Southeastern Conference opponent in Kentucky. This will be the sixth meeting between Austin Peay State University and Kentucky, with the Wildcats leading the all-time series, 5-0.

The Governors are coming off of a 52-57 loss to Chattanooga on Friday, November 10th. Despite the loss, Shamarre Hale tallied a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Hale grabbed a career-high for made free throws as she went 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. Anala Nelson grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against the Mocs.



Kentucky (2-0) comes into the game after defeating USC Upstate, 82-54. Ajae Petty scored a team-high 19 points with nine rebounds and Enyia Russell tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

Broadcast Information

Radio: All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

WAPX 91.9 FM (Cater Mansfield– PxP)

About the Austin Peay Governors



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young returns for her third season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 17-12 record in 2022-23. Young needs just 10 victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The Governors have 19 winning seasons in program history, including four straight and two under Young in as many seasons.

Returning for the Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Hale scored 18 points, six rebounds, and made a career-high 10 free throws, and Nelson grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in the loss to Chattanooga.

Hale is ranked first in the ASUN in field-goal percentage with 55.6. She is ranked second in free-throw attempts (14), free-throw percentage (92.9), and made free-throws (13), as well as points per game (16.5).

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference in blocks per game with 4.0.

Out of the eight newcomers, seven came from Division I programs. Those transfers include Kaili Chamberlin, Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Tiya Douglas led the team last season with a total of 37 three-pointers. She made a season-high four three-pointers twice during Atlantic Sun Conference play last season, coming against Kennesaw State on January 5th, and Eastern Kentucky on February 4th.

Nelson has started in 31 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

APSU was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference’s coaches poll with 107 points. FGCU, which was last year’s regular season and tournament champions, was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points, followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121 points).

About the Kentucky Wildcats

2023-24 Record: 2-0, 0-0 SEC

2022-23 Record: 12-19, 2-14 SEC

2022-23 Season Result: Lost to Tennessee, 71-80, in the SEC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals.

Their Season So Far: The Wildcats defeated East Tennessee, 74-66, in their season opener, Nov. 7 followed by a win against USC Upstate, 82-54, Nov. 11

Returning/Lost: 9/6

Notable Returner: Maddie Scherr started in 29 games for the Wildcats last season, averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. At the conclusion of last season, she was ranked fourth in the SEC in assists per game (4.2), fourth in steals (55), fifth in total assists (110), and sixth in steals per game (2.1). Scherr was the SEC leader in free-throws with a 91.8 percentage.

Notable Newcomer: Brooklynn Miles comes to Kentucky after playing two seasons at Tennessee. While in Knoxville, she played in 56 games, averaging 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Miles shot 40.0 percent from the field and was an SEC freshman of the week during the 2021-22 season for her career-high 11 points, four rebounds, three assist, and two steals against Georgia State, in December 2021.

Series History

All-Time: 0-5

In Clarksville: 0-1

In Chattanooga: 0-4

Neutral Sites: 0-0

Last meeting: The Wildcats defeated the Governors, 81-52 in Lexington, Kentucky, on December 1st, 2019.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the season, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team continues their road trip as they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for a Big East Conference test against Butler.

Following this, APSU will play in the Cleveland State Thanksgiving Tournament, where they will face Cleveland State, Kansas City, and Chicago State on November 22nd, 23rd, and 25th, respectively.