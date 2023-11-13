Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 13th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 13th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Parker is a handsome male adult Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Parker will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Parker will be a great hiking and jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Shyloe is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be neutered before going home. Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

KitKat is a small female tortico kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. She is so sweet and loves to play and be held. Never can get enough attention. She is good with cats, dogs and children. She’s a happy, healthy kitten.

KitKat can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Rose & Ross are siblings from a recent 9-week-old tabby litter. They are litter trained, fully vetted, dewormed, felv/fiv negative, and on flea/tick prevention. The females have been spayed, and the one male will come with a neuter voucher for when he is 5-6 months old.

For more information and application, contact Susan at 931.305.8212, text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, on HW prevention, spayed, and house trained. Pepper does well with other dogs and is good with children.

Cattle dogs love to have a “job” and will need a family willing to keep them challenged and active. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is a large adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is very good with children, dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, and rabbits! Copper is a very high-energy boy who needs an owner who will provide a lot of structure and plenty of exercise outlets.

He is eager to please and loves to have a “job” to stay active. While he is good around other dogs his energy is not often reciprocated by others. Not all dogs are a fan of that level of energy. He would love to help on a ranch or farm!



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jada is an 11-month-old female Mountain Cur mix. She is house/kennel trained, microchipped, fully vetted, and spayed. Jada is super sweet and loves playing with puppies and dogs. She does fine around children too. She is very friendly and playful and is waiting for her forever family.

You can find Jada and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Steve-O is a 3-year-old male, VERY HIGH ENERGY Brindle Pit mix. This boy is good with kids but again, be mindful of his exuberance and energy levels. He is fully vetted, on all preventatives and house trained. He needs an active, outdoor-type family. He plays hard and loves to run, be challenged, and stay active.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Dreama & Hilda are a bonded pair of siblings so they will need to be adopted together. They are a little over 1 year old, litter-trained, spayed and fully vetted. Dreama is the more talkative, outgoing girl, very much enjoys attention and will bring you her favorite toys to throw for a game of fetch! Hilda is a bit more reserved, smaller and yet still loves attention as well. She will run around trying to catch her feather toys if you spin them for her!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is an adult male Husky/Carolina Dog mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is good with other dogs and children. This boy is super laid back and chill. He loves walks and does great on a lead. He is so affectionate and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Waffles’ journey and can be that special person for him and for more details, call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a 1-year-old male Pit mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, HW negative, on preventatives, neutered, crate, and house trained. He will do well with older children just due to his size and energy and prefers to be the only pet in the home.

His adoption fee comes with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Drako you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/drako or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hambone is a 1-year-old male English Bulldog. He is crate-trained, fully vetted, and currently not neutered. He is good with children five years old and fine with other dogs but does NOT care to be around small animals.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Hambone and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com