Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Antwain Boyd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Antwain Boyd.

Antwain was reported as a runaway on November 2nd and was located on November 9th at a hotel near exit 4. Juvenile Services was contacted and a judge ordered him to be detained.

However, due to the unavailability of a bed at any of the juvenile detention facilities that the Montgomery County Juvenile Courts use, Antwain Boyd was released back to his mother. Within 30 minutes of returning home, Antwain ran away, and his mother reported it to the police.

Antwain is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a bluish/grey jacket, white Addidas jogging pants, and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Lucus at 931,648,0656, ext. 5270.